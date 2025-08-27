Warrington Wolves in double season-ending injury blow

WARRINGTON WOLVES forwards Ben Currie and James Harrison have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Currie has suffered a torn bicep while Harrison will have surgery on a shoulder problem.

Not only will they miss the remainder of the Super League campaign, but both are out of contention for England’s autumn Ashes series with Australia as well.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess said: “They’re both three or four-month injuries so they’ll be out for England.

“It’s unfortunate for them because I thought they both had a chance.

“It’s just been one of those years and they’ll be very disappointed for a number of reasons.”

The Wolves host Salford Red Devils on Friday and are also missing Lachlan Fitzgibbon (head) and Sam Stone.

Ewan Smith and Tom McKinney are both in position to make their club debuts as a result of the pack upheaval.

Meanwhile Leon Hayes is set to make his first senior appearance in 16 months.

The highly-rated halfback suffered an ankle fracture in April 2024 and, following a difficult recovery, returned to action with Warrington’s reserves last month.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Burgess.

“We’ve got to manage that expectation around him because we’ve had to do the right thing by him, but now is the right time to start blooding him back in.”

Warrington also have Connor Wrench to replace in the squad after the centre decided to retire from the sport with immediate effect.