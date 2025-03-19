Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet’s simple response to Harvie Hill-Hull FC speculation

EARLIER this week, All Out Rugby League created a stir by revealing that Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill would be a Hull FC player from 2026.

The highly rated prop forward was named Wigan Warriors Academy Player of the Year in 2021 and went on to make his debut, alongside six other players, in 2022 for the Super League club.

In 2023, Hill received a first team squad number and made 14 appearances off the interchange bench, winning a League Leaders’ Shield at 20-years-old.

The barnstorming forward is rated highly by Wigan boss Matt Peet and has made three appearances for the Warriors so far during the 2025 season.

However, All Out Rugby League reported that Hill has signed for Hull on a multi-year deal, taking a number of Wigan supporters by surprise.

Ahead of Wigan’s clash against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night, head coach Matt Peet was asked about the speculation.

But Peet offered a simple one-line response: “We will wait for the formal announcements.”

Of course, with out-of-contract players able to negotiate with clubs from November 1 instead of the following May, it has seen a number of deals already be concluded for 2026 and beyond.