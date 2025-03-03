Wigan Warriors backed to make further strides towards big three

WIGAN winger Anna Davies believes the changes made to the Warriors squad can help them mount a serious challenge for silverware.

For the last couple of seasons, Wigan have been the fourth club on the ladder behind St Helens, York Valkyrie and Leeds Rhinos.

But they showed glimpses of what they could do by winning the Nines tournament in July and then claiming a league victory over York just a week later – their first win over one of the top three clubs.

Much of what they did last year was achieved with a young, and relatively inexperienced squad.

Head coach Denis Betts has kept much of the core of that together and added some experience in the shape of NRLW player Shaniah Power, Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers and Grand Finalist Remi Wilton from York.

“The standard within the squad is just going up and up,” said Davies.

“The girls who were those talented youngsters last year are a further step on and better for that experience, and we have got a few new players coming in who have lifted the squad.

“They have brought with them that knowledge of how to win games. We have been in good positions before but we’ve not had it within the squad to get over the line sometimes.

“They also brought a bit of a calm head at times and a new level of professionalism and a real no-nonsense attitude of getting down to work.

“With where we are now, the top four is a bit more level and that will make it even more competitive.”