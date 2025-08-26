Talking Rugby League: Rob Burrow documentary up for major award

LEEDS RHINOS were magnificent last Thursday night against Hull KR, especially in the first half, when they built up an 18-0 half-time lead.

That 40 minutes was their best performance at Headingley since that remarkable performance against Leigh in June last year.

On that occasion the game took place soon after the sad death of Rob Burrow, with his family witnessing an incredibly motivated performance by the Rhinos.

Last Thursday night Rob’s family were again at Headingley and the Rhinos responded by playing like a team for whom winning was the only option.

They were there for a very special reason. Rob’s third and final documentary, “There’s Only One Rob Burrow”, has made the final five for the National TV Awards and there has been a huge response from the public giving their support to the Burrow family to help secure the award at the live televised National TV Awards on Wednesday 10th September.

Rob’s wife Lindsey and daughters Macy and Maya were on the pitch before the game to encourage fans to vote, whilst a clip of Macy instructing corporate guests how to vote for her dad’s documentary has gone viral on Instagram, with nearly 200,000 views over the weekend.

We all have the chance to ensure Rob’s family collects the award in his memory at the live show from the O2 Arena in London.

The winners are chosen exclusively by the public, with millions of votes cast each year via post, telephone and online. The results are revealed live on ITV in a show hosted by Joel Dommett.

The documentary, produced by BBC Breakfast, was created with Rob with the agreement that it would be released after his death. It included a final message from Rob to his family and all his supporters around the world who had given him so much strength in his battle with MND.

You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com.

Votes must be in by midday on 10th September 2025.