Three consortiums in line for Halifax Panthers takeover bid

THREE consortiums are in line to launch separate takeover bid of Halifax Panthers, League Express understands.

It follows the news that the West Yorkshire club has had its RFL membership taken off them after being placed into compulsory liquidation in a High Court hearing on Monday, whilst Halifax’s home fixture with Sheffield Eagles on Sunday has also been postponed.

The parent company Halifax Rugby League Football Club Limited has been liquidated after a petition brought by HMRC over unpaid tax was granted on Monday.

That being said, all is not lost at The Shay as three separate parties begin preparing their bids to recover the club from the ashes.

Even more interestingly, with Fax having a bye in Round Four of the Championship season, there is hope that a potential bid could be successful by the time their fixture against Barrow Raiders takes place on Sunday 1 March, League Express understands.