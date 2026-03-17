‘We will be better’: Kyle Eastmond’s pledge to Halifax Panthers faithful

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Kyle Eastmond has told fans they will see a better side when the reborn club next take to the field against North Wales Crusaders at The Shay on Sunday.

Back in business after the RFL gave the green light to a new version of the previously liquidated operation, albeit with a twelve-point deduction which has left them bottom, Halifax were beaten 42-4 at home to Championship leaders London Broncos in their first match in four weeks.

With a number of players departing after they became free agents in the wake of the financial failure, Eastmond strung a side together with the help of one new signing, Wales hooker Curtis Davies, and five loanees.

Hull FC’s Logan Moy was at fullback, Castleford’s Alfie Lindsey on a wing and Wakefield’s Myles Lawford at scrum-half, with Hull FC and France prop Hugo Salabio and St Helens backrower Leon Cowen on the bench alongside Davies, who had a previous Shay stint from 2018 to 2021 and whose twin brother, backrower Connor, is already there, although he didn’t feature against London.

Eastmond was only able to work with his players in two sessions before the match, and reflected: “I think everybody could see that we should be unbelievably proud of the group of lads who had been sitting on the hill for three-and-a-half weeks, not able to train.

“They turned up to prepare and they delivered. They tried to do their best to put a performance in. Of course we were short, and the better team by far won it, but I am very proud.”

Eastmond, who led his charges to last year’s Championship play-off semi-finals, added: “I am never going to be content with being gallant losers, that’s no good to us.

“There are a few things in there, on an individual note, where we can be better, even if we have had a couple of weeks off and had it tough. And we will be better.”