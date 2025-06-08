Wembley final still a draw for Featherstone Rovers and York Knights fans

WHEN you surname is ‘Featherstone’ and you are a rugby league fan, nominative determinism suggests there is only ever going to be one team you will end up supporting.

That is the case, at least, for Midlands-based father and son William and Richard Featherstone, having no connection to the West Yorkshire other than their family name.

It was William who first caught the rugby league bug in the days of Eddie Waring describing the sport to the nation on Grandstand, and what was an early Father’s Day present this year of a trip to Wembley was made even more special by the fact their team had qualified for the 1895 Cup final.

“It’s just the icing on the cake, quite honestly,” William said. “We would be here anyway, but when Richard told me Featherstone had won the semi-final and we were going to play here it was spot on.

“(Wembley) is part of the history and the tradition, and this is where it should culminate.”

That last point is especially pertinent, because at a time when it seems a trip to Wembley has lost some of the allure it had in the past, particularly for the neutral fans, it still means something for the fans of the clubs involved – especially this competition.

Of course, by the time this year’s 1895 Cup final kicked off, most of the 63,278 crowd there for the main event between Warrington and Hull KR had ventured into the early London evening to either celebrate or commiserate.

That was save for a significant contingent of Featherstone fans behind the posts at the western end of the ground and a clutch of York supporters scattered around the south-eastern corner, all gripped by a tense contest which was the exact opposite of the 13-try thriller these sides served up four years ago when Rovers triumphed 41-34.

That game was a 12pm kick-off too, as opposed to the last one since the Women’s Challenge Cup final joined the bill to serve as the curtain-raiser on rugby league’s annual day out in the capital in 2022, meaning a late dash home for the York-supporting family of Katie, Tom, Carol and Charlie.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” Tom said. “The only thing wrong is the kick-off is too late.

“There’s not enough exposure, because it’s all about the (Challenge Cup) final, but last time we were here we kicked off first. It’s just a little bit of a rush for us to get back.”

The fact the 1895 Cup final went to golden-point after a tryless 80 minutes, which finished 4-4 thanks to the goal-kicking of Liam Harris and Ben Reynolds, would have made it even more of a rush.

Not that anyone who was dashing back to York would have minded too much in the end, thanks to Harris sealing a 5-4 win with an 85th-minute drop goal.

“For York to have made it here, for me to bring with my children and come with my family is really special,” Katie said. “We go every week as a family and it’s amazing.”

It was no different for York’s players either, particularly hooker Paul McShane who was a losing Challenge Cup finalist with Castleford in 2021.

It left the former Man of Steel in no doubt he had done the right thing in deciding to pull on his boots once again.

“Twelve months ago, I was done with rugby,” McShane said. “Thankfully this club pulled me out of that and I’m playing again, and the kids get to see me at Wembley.”

Rugby league’s cup finals day returns to Wembley on May 30 next year. Whatever others might say, the pull of one of sport’s grandest stages retains an allure for clubs like York and Featherstone, and their fans.