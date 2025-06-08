Challenge Cup final stats – most tackles, most metres, possession and the kicking battle

HULL KR are Challenge Cup winners for only the second time in their history after snatching victory from Warrington Wolves at the end of a gripping Wembley final.

The one key stat is that the Robins scored eight points to six – but here are some of the other numbers that told the story of the game, courtesy of Opta.

Warrington enjoyed the better of the possession and the territory – 53% of each – and completed at 83% to Hull KR’s 79%.

They spent six minutes and 41 seconds with the ball in the opposition 20 metres, far more than the Robins’ three minutes and 59 seconds, yet each side scored once.

Hull KR made more errors – eleven to nine – but after conceding two penalties in the first nine minutes, did not give away another all game, receiving four.

And despite having less of the ball, Hull KR were more effective with it, running 1,743 metres (from 188 carries) to Warrington’s 1,708 (from 196).

On an individual level, the top metre-maker was the scorer of the crucial try, Tom Davies. His 241 metres just edged fullbacks Matt Dufty (235) and Jack Broadbent (231).

Winning captain Elliot Minchella made the most tackles of anyone in the final, his 57 coming ahead of pack mates Jai Whitbread and Dean Hadley (both 53). Warrington’s top tacklers were Ben Currie and Adam Holroyd (both 43).

Notable shifts also came from starting Wolves props Luke Yates (125 metres and 35 tackles in 49 minutes) and Paul Vaughan (115 metres and 32 tackles in 48 minutes), while Minchella added 123 run metres to his defensive work and Kelepi Tanginoa made an impressive 132 metres in 57 minutes off the bench.

Warrington’s Toby King made the most tackle busts (six), ahead of the four each from Dufty and Davies, while only three clean breaks were recorded in a tight final – by Dufty, Josh Thewlis and Whitbread.

The kicking battle was always going to be important and Lance Todd Trophy winner Marc Sneyd made 774 metres with his 25 kicks.

Mikey Lewis kicked 764 metres after putting boot to ball 19 times, albeit kicking for distance more frequently than Sneyd due to Hull KR’s lack of attacking position.