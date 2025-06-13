BBC confirm two more live Super League games

THREE Super League matches will be shown live by the BBC over the next month.

Wakefield Trinity’s match with Leigh Leopards this Sunday will be televised on BBC Two (kick-off 2.30pm).

And now two further games have also been chosen, with BBC iPlayer to show Castleford Tigers’ home fixture with Wigan Warriors on Saturday, June 28 (8pm) and Leigh Leopards’ tie with Hull KR on Saturday, July 12 (3pm).

Those fixtures will also be shown by Sky Sports – who televise very Super League game – and SuperLeague+.

Sky Sports show two matches from each round exclusive live and recently confirmed their picks up to round 19.

The BBC, meanwhile, are also streaming the Wheelchair Challenge Cup final between Halifax Panthers and London Roosters tomorrow (Saturday) on the iPlayer.