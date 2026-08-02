Wakefield Trinity ‘not getting ahead of ourselves’ says Daryl Powell

DARYL POWELL is liking what he sees from Wakefield Trinity after they earned a seventh win on the bounce.

Wakefield ran out 32-12 winners at Catalans Dragons in 30-degree temperatures to regain second place in Super League.

It nicely sets up a showdown on Friday when they host leaders Leeds Rhinos.

“There is a belief amongst the players and they’re confident in what we’re doing, how we’re playing and the way that we’re defending,” said coach Powell.

“They love each other’s company – you can see that on and off the field – and there’s a real vibe about us.

“We don’t want to get too carried away – there are some real stiff challenges coming up and we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves – but we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

Of the performance against Catalans, Powell said: “It was a tough game so we’re pleased to get the win.

“It was challenging for different reasons. It’s quite warm here and it was quite oppressive but the boys handled it well.

“I thought we created lots of opportunities and just didn’t quite nail a lot of them, but we’re a pretty good second-half team and we’ve shown that all year.

“If we score first then we usually win so starting well is pretty important to us.”