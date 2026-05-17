Wheelchair Super League round-up: Sheffield Eagles claim landmark win

SHEFFIELD EAGLES secured their second win of the season and the first ever against a long-established Super League side, after beating HULL FC 44-34, coming back from a 22-20 deficit at the break.

It was four tries all in the first half with Sid Ramsey scoring a brace of tries, with Ben Simpson and Luis Domingos also going over from Sheffield. Billy Swainger scored a couple for Hull, with Josh Edwards and Nathan Sherwood their other try scorers. The only difference between sides was that Edwards kicked three goals to Simpson’s two.

An Edwards try and goal soon extended Hull’s lead, before Domingos scored his second try and Joe Wink-Simmonds converted to bring the score back to 28-24.

On 48 minutes, Swainger completed his hat-trick with Edwards converting to give Hull a 10-point lead, but that was it for the black and whites as Sheffield dominated for the final half hour.

Domingos completed his hat-trick, with Nash Jennings, Stephen Reilly and Wink-Simmonds following him over. Wink-Simmonds converted twice as the win was sealed.

LEEDS RHINOS beat WIGAN WARRIORS for the second weekend in a row, dominating in a 60-26 victory this Saturday.

The home side built up a 30-20 lead at half-time, in what was quite a competitive first 40 minutes. Early tries from Nathan Mulhall and Jodie Boyd-Ward, both converted by Nathan Collins, put Leeds into an early 12-0 lead.

Two tries from Wigan then followed, first from Nathan Roberts, then Toby Burton-Carter, with Jack Heggie converting the first, as Wigan pulled the score back to 12-10.

Swapping scores, a Josh Butler try and Collins goal extended Leeds’ advantage, before a Roberts try, converted by Heggie, redressed the balance.

But Leeds then built a 14-point lead as Cameron Hills, then Collins went over, the latter converting both, before Matt Turner pulled an unconverted try back for Wigan just before the break.

However, in the second half, Leeds dominated, again sharing the scorers amongst the side. Collins scored another try and kicked four goals. Boyd-Ward, Butler, Mulhall and Hills also added further tries with Ewan Clibbens getting the final goal.

Wigan’s only second half reply was a Burton-Carter try converted by Heggie.

LONDON ROOSTERS took no prisoners at BRADFORD BULLS, scoring 20 tries in 114-12 win, after they were 70-2 up at the break.

Joe Coyd led the way for London with six tries. Jason Owen scored five and also kicked 17 conversions. Lewis King and Jack Linden scored four tries each and Max Owen contributed with a solo effort.

Keiron Johnson scored all of Bradford’s points, going over for a try in the second half and converting it. He completed his hat-trick of penalties with a brace after the break.

However it’s HALIFAX PANTHERS who continue to lead the way in the table after a fourth win from four, coming out 88-20 victors at winless EDINBURGH GIANTS.

In the Championship, MIDLANDS HURRICANES travelled to YORK KNIGHTS with the bare five players but still secured an outstanding result against all odds, winning 58-18. Playing all 80 minutes were Seb Groves and James McCarthy, each of whom scored a hat-trick of tries, Pete Johnston, who got two tries, eight goals and two field goals, plus Jacob Robinson and head coach Alan Caron who contributed with a try each.

Results

Saturday 16 May

SUPER LEAGUE: Bradford Bulls 12 London Roosters 114; Leeds Rhinos 60 Wigan Warriors 26.

CHAMPIONSHIP: North Wales Crusaders v Castleford Tigers; Batley Bulldogs 50 Gravesend Dynamite 47; York 18 Midlands Hurricanes 58.

CONFERENCE NORTH: Hull KR 78 Swinton Lions 36; Salford Red Devils 28 Widnes Vikings 34

Sunday 17 May

SUPER LEAGUE: Edinburgh Giants 20 Halifax Panthers 88; Sheffield Eagles 44 Hull FC 34

Fixtures

Sunday 24 May

CONFERENCE SOUTH: Medway Dragons v Bedford Tigers.

Super League Table

Halifax Panthers 8 pts

London Roosters 6 pts

Leeds Rhinos 4 pts

Sheffield Eagles 4 pts

Wigan Warriors 2 pts

Hull FC 2 pts

Edinburgh Giants 0 pts

Bradford Bulls 0 pts