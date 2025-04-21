When Joe Ofahengaue will arrive at Leigh Leopards and make potential debut

LEIGH LEOPARDS signing Joe Ofahengaue will arrive in the country this week, although a debut on Saturday at Salford Red Devils is unlikely.

The club has filled its final quota spot with prop Ofahengaue, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to join from Parramatta Eels.

Ofahengaue, 29, has over 200 NRL appearances to his name, has represented Tonga on seven occasions and has also played for Queensland in three State of Origin games.

The former Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers man arrives fresh after having featured in the Eels’ opening six NRL games, five as a starter.

“He’ll be on a flight next week,” said Leigh head coach Adrian Lam.

“Whether he’s here in time for the Salford game, we’ll see what happens, but I think it’s unlikely.

“I’d like him playing as soon as possible. Whether that’s starting or off the bench, depending on his arrival time, we’ll make that decision when that happens.

“But we’re grateful to have a player who is experienced, who is a leader, who sets high standards.

“He has over 200 NRL games under his belt, he’s played State of Origin, he’s played Test matches.

“We’ve got a lot of young faces here and it was a decision made by the club that we needed that player with those parts to his game and that experience.

“He’s only 29 and he’s done everything in the game. I know him personally and the assets he has as a player are exactly what we need here. I think he’ll help everyone else in that group.”