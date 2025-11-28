Oldham power play as Emmanuel Waine signs up

OLDHAM have signed Papua New Guinean powerhouse Emmanuel Waine from Bradford on a one-year deal – and challenged him to prove he is worth a longer stay at the club who aim to follow the Bulls into Super League.

The 29-year-old forward joined Bradford from London Broncos a year ago, but had a nomadic campaign, making eight appearances for his parent club while spending time at Hunslet (one outing), back at the Broncos (two games), Batley Bulldogs (two) and Salford Red Devils (two).

Now he is seeking some stability, and Oldham’s director of rugby Ford said of the Kumuls international: “Manu offers us something different, which is his carrying of the football and the power he generates. He will bend the line backwards to get us on the front foot.

“He wanted to stay at Bradford but they couldn’t quite fit him in on the salary cap for Super League, which presented an opportunity for us to sign him.

“He is very hungry to prove that he is worth more than a one-year deal and we can’t wait to see what he can do in an Oldham shirt.”

Waine had two seasons at London Broncos, the second of them in Super League, after moving from PNG Hunters, where he played for two years in the Queensland Cup.

“This feels like the right move for me,” he told Roughyeds TV. “I feel ready for Super League and joining Oldham is the perfect opportunity to come and prove that in the Championship.

“I’m really excited to be part of this team and try to get up to Super League with Oldham. That is the aim for the club and for me personally.

“Looking at the squad it is a really good one to be a part of. It will be good for me to play alongside these guys.

“My style of rugby is just to run as hard as I can and get the team forward. That is my job – run and tackle.”

Oldham have taken Wigan prop Harvey Makin on a season-long loan.