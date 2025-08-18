Whitehaven ‘finally get reward’ by ending losing run

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray was a happy man after his side finally snapped their seven-match losing run by defeating Midlands Hurricanes.

The Cumbrians hadn’t tasted victory since beating Goole in May, but registered their fifth league win of the season with a 26-16 victory.

Murray said: “I’m really pleased for the players. The effort they’ve put in coming off the back of seven defeats and the way they’ve applied themselves in training you’d think we’ve been winning games.

“They’ve been coming to training with a smile on their face, eager to get fitter and stronger and to keep improving as individuals and as a group and that’s all I’ve asked for.

“I am a big believer in that you only get out what you put in, and we’ve put a lot of work in and finally got our reward.”