Wales announce squads for Armed Forces wheelchair double-header

WALES, who will entertain UK Armed Forces on Saturday, March 14 in a Wheelchair Rugby League double-header at Wrexham University, have announced their two squads.

Head coach Alan Caron has named nine players for Wales A, whose match starts at 1.00pm, and eight for the full side, who will swing into action at 2.15pm. Both teams, though, will involve ten players, with several crossovers to take place.

Caron said: “Playing the second match against UK Armed Forces and leading the first ‘A” team match of our national programme marks a defining step forward.

“It reflects the growth of our pathway, the standards we’re setting and the pride of representing something bigger than ourselves every time we take the court.

“It’s a big year for us, with the Celtic Cup in May in Edinburgh and the World Cup in the autumn in Australia, and these matches next month form a big part of our preparation for both tournaments.”

Wales squad: Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos, captain), Jonathan Gill, Matthew Turner, Jakub Wasieczko (all North Wales Crusaders), Stuart Williams (North Wales Crusaders/Edinburgh Giants, vice captain), Gary Preece (Midlands Hurricanes), Brogan Evans, Mark Williams (both South Wales Jets/Wigan Warriors).

Wales A squad: Jess Booth (Cardiff Blue Dragons/Chester Gladiators), Lee Sargent, Libbie Sargent (both Cardiff Blue Dragons/Midlands Hurricanes), Harry Mitchell-Jones, Lucie Roberts, Martin Turner (all North Wales Crusaders), Gareth Ramsey (Sheffield Eagles), Jamie Reynolds, Jason Reynolds (both South Wales Jets/Midlands Hurricanes).