Why John Kear believes Championship has got better in recent years

BATLEY BULLDOGS boss John Kear believes the standard of Championship rugby has risen since his last coaching involvement in the division in 2023.

And even though it is making his job even harder, the seasoned supremo has welcomed the increased challenge.

Kear is back for a second spell at Batley, having helped the club punch above their financial weight during his first from 2012 to 2016.

He was later at the helm of Bradford and Widnes, leaving the latter in June 2023.

The man whose coaching career started at the old Bramley club in 1992 and has included spells in charge of France, England and Wales as well as in Super League is trying to lift Batley up the table after arriving on a short-term deal in June following the departure of Mark Moxon.

“The standard has certainly gone up in my view. There are some very good former Super League players and some very good overseas players around the clubs, a lot of whom have spent to try and boost their ambitions of progression,” he said.

“Having a more competitive competition obviously makes our challenge as a club tougher, but in terms of the game as a whole, it’s what we want.”

Batley head to Widnes, where Kear took over as coach in July 2022, on Sunday.