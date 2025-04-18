Luke Robinson reveals when Huddersfield Giants’ injury crisis should ease

LUKE ROBINSON has identified Magic Weekend as the time he hopes Huddersfield Giants’ injury crisis will have started to ease by.

Huddersfield have suffered further blows this week with Fenton Rogers and on-loan Bill Leyland joining their injury list.

Oliver Wilson returns from suspension for Good Friday’s trip to Leeds Rhinos but there is little other short-term respite.

The Giants, winless in Super League after seven rounds, face fellow strugglers Castleford Tigers the following Saturday before a Magic meeting with Hull FC in Newcastle on Sunday, May 4.

Head coach Robinson admits things will get little easier before then, when players such as Adam Clune and Matty English may come back into the reckoning.

Even so, he concedes their previous target of last week’s game against Catalans Dragons went up in smoke amid fresh blows to the likes of Tui Lolohea and Harry Rushton.

“Since the start of the season it was all about last week (Catalans), but then lost people on the way,” said Robinson.

“We could start getting a few bodies back around Magic time.

“Don’t get me wrong, a few of those players have been out for months so we aren’t expecting miracles straight away. But I am expecting some experience, nous and leadership coming back.”