Matt Peet hails rivals as throwing ‘some of the best attacking shapes’ in Super League

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has hailed Hull FC as throwing some “of the best attacking shapes” in Super League.

The Warriors went up against the Black and Whites last weekend, and though Peet’s men ran out 36-12 winners, they did not have it all their own way.

Earlier in the season, Hull overcame Wigan at The Brick Community Stadium to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals and Peet has praised what assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin did in the build-up to last weekend’s fixture as well as during it to ensure Hull were stifled in attack.

“I think Hull throw some of the best attacking shapes in the competition which is a great challenge for the defence,” Peet said.

“I just noticed that Sean (O’Loughlin) showed the players the information, delivered the right messages for the right players and delivered good practice on the field.

“It’s all reliant on the buy-in from the lads but he’s got that relationship with them and they did it.

“It didn’t go perfect for us but we looked well-prepared. Those tries where you’re defending one minute and teams force something, they come from a pressure built from connected defence.

“They are not just flukes and it’s a good example of the collaboration between Sean and Tom (Leuluai).

“I’m grateful for the support staff I’ve got and I can’t stress how fortunate I am to have those individuals around me.”