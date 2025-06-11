Catalans Dragons owner finally addresses Steve McNamara exit as coaching latest revealed

CATALANS DRAGONS owner Bernard Guasch has finally lifted the lid on Steve McNamara’s exit as head coach and what the future holds for current interim boss Joel Tomkins.

Tomkins took over at the Stade Gilbert Brutus last month following McNamara’s exit after eight years in the job.

Since the change, Catalans have been beaten 48-0 and 34-0 at home by Wigan Warriors and Hull FC respectively, but Guasch has backed the former back-rower.

Guasch told L’Independant: “It can’t be translated in ten days, or 15.

“But I’m very surprised by his personality and what he’s transmitting. The season isn’t over, we can create surprises and that would be a great reward.

“We’ll talk with him at the end of September, but I believe in him and I want to give him his chance to express himself. We’ll decide after that.”

And in his first comments about McNamara’s exit, which is still to be formally announced by the club, Guasch said: “This decision had to be made, perhaps his message was no longer getting through.

“He had an exceptional run at the helm of the club, reaching three finals, but it was time to start with a clean slate.”