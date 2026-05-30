Wigan Warriors deliver on Denis Betts’ demand

DENIS BETTS asked Wigan Warriors to get even better this year – and is delighted to see them delivering.

After winning every available trophy in 2025, Wigan defended the Challenge Cup by again beating St Helens at Wembley.

They even surpassed last year’s 42-6 scoreline, racking up a 54-6 victory.

“I am really pleased for the girls – it’s a great feeling,” said coach Betts.

“You just get a sense when it’s right. There was an intensity about the girls and I went into it with the same feeling I had against York (in the semi-finals) and just felt that if we got this right it was ours and after the first ten minutes I thought this could be everything.

“Everyone has asked what we do now on the back of last year and we’ve had a shift in mindset to just think that last year was last year.

“It was a good starting point for us, but the mindset is to be a little bit different this year and be ruthless with ourselves and our performances and step things up again.

“The girls have absorbed that and, as a coach, they are a fantastic group to work with because they just want to get better.