Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet gives verdict on increasing ACL injuries following Will Pryce news

MATT PEET believes that injuries are the “worst thing” to be involved in with professional sport following the increasing number of ACL problems across Super League.

The likes of Castleford Tigers star Blake Taaffe, Catalans Dragons outside back Manase Kaho and now Hull FC’s Will Pryce have all been ruled out for the entire 2026 campaign due to ruptured ACLs.

And Peet admits that it’s not nice to see.

“It’s never nice to see, it’s a constant risk but we control what we can control and I think every coach would say the same,” Peet said.

“It’s the worst thing to be involved in with professional sport. We all hate to see it regardless of what team a player plays for.

“I don’t like seeing young lads get hurt when they work so hard to study their craft.”

Peet also touched upon how Super League is incredibly competitive at the beginning of the season, with only two sides – Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants – without a win in two fixtures.

“The start of the year, there is a level-playing field for sure. Every team is very motivated, the crowd are energised,” Peet continued.

“The weather is difficult and it’s hard to predict which way the game will go.

“As you get past Easter when things level out a bit you can see which teams are playing a certain style and finding a level of form.

“Earlier in the year every week is a tight game.”