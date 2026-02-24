Liam Watts on ‘different challenge’ at Goole Vikings and Scott Taylor reunion

GOOLE VIKINGS prop Liam Watts says his relationship with Scott Taylor is as strong as ever as he continues his career under his old Hull KR and Hull FC teammate.

The 35-year-old played alongside Taylor in Rovers’, then the Black and Whites’ front row, and is enjoying being reunited after his switch the Victoria Pleasure Ground.

“When Tag (Taylor) and I played together, we were very open with each other about how we played and what we did,” said Watts, who has also played for Castleford and Hull KR.

“We always had a good connection — at FC and even going back to the KR Academy days.

“He’s my coach now, but I don’t think much has changed in our relationship. He’s putting in philosophies that are similar to when we played together.

“It’s really enjoyable. He’s doing really well. You can see he’s enjoying it — and when a coach enjoys it, that filters down through the boys.

“I wasn’t really going to push and pursue it (another deal). But after a meeting with Tag, Clarky (Goole chief executive James Clark) and a few of the boys, it gave me that itch I wanted to scratch.”

The adjustment from Super League to the Championship has given Watts a new appreciation of the demands placed on part-time players.

“I take my hat off to the boys who do this year after year,” he continued.

“Finishing work at five, six, seven and then going straight to training two or three nights a week, it’s tough.

“As full-time players, you’re finishing at one or two in the afternoon. Now it’s a full day’s graft and then three or four hours of training on a night, with weights as well. It takes serious commitment.

“But I like a different challenge. It’s freshened me up mentally. I’ve stood up and taken it on.”