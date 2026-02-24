Why Ryan Sutton chose Bradford Bulls as previous rival offers revealed

A brilliant first impression from Kurt Haggerty was enough to coax Ryan Sutton to the Bradford Bulls.

Sutton’s capture has been labelled as one of the biggest coups ahead of the 2026 Super League season after making almost 100 NRL appearances and over 100 Super League appearances.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been short of suitors over the years, but, after seven seasons in the NRL, Sutton is now back in Super League.

For Sutton, the importance of first impressions convinced him to make the move to Odsal and the desire to bring the good time back to the Bulls after over a decade outside of Super League.

“I spoke to Kurt, I’m really big on first impressions. I did the same when I was at the (Canberra) Raiders when I met with Ricky Stuart,” Sutton told League Express.

“I had a good chat with Kurt and where he wants to take Bradford as a club. It feels like being part of a story with Bradford being in Super League, going into administration and having the chance to come back in after over ten years.

“It’s a Cinderella story, back where they belong. There’s a lot of history in the club. I know a lot of players that have played for the Bulls and he really sold it to me.

“The way he wants to play is also exciting and I have a leadership role as well. It’s been a good decision so far and I’m really looking forward to playing.”

Did Sutton ever have the chance to come back as a player?

“When my kids were about six months old, we came over for Christmas and that was it until now.

“My parents come over to Australia but I’ve not really had the chance to come over. My injuries prevented me due to a lot of surgeries and I had my wedding one year too.

“Obviously, when I wasn’t playing for the (Canterbury) Bulldogs I had a couple of teams reach out but I wanted to get my rehab done and get back playing.

“I didn’t want to come back over and give anyone a dud player in a sense. I wanted to hit the ground running.

“There were definitely opportunities to come back but I still had aspirations to play in the NRL. I still had goals to achieve but sometimes things happen in life.”

Of course, the move from Australia can often be difficult to get used to. And whilst Sutton is from Wigan, his partner and kids are Australian.

It’s fair to say that the cold weather is taking its toll, but the 30-year-old hailed his partner for the part she has played throughout his career.

“It’s a bit of a transition from 35 degrees on the Gold Coast, coming on a flight and getting off in Manchester. It was pretty cold,” Sutton continued.

“The missus is feeling it a bit more than because she’s Australian and my kids are too.

“It was a conversation we had to have. Moving her away from her family and where they’re comfortable wasn’t easy.

“But my missus is really supportive of my career and knows what we need to do. She wants me to be happy.

“I really appreciate her, she doesn’t get enough credit for what she does but we’ve moved a lot as a couple.

“The chance to come over here though was one we couldn’t turn down, especially for me getting the fire back in the belly.”