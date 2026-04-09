London Broncos given Easter break as star men near returns

LONDON BRONCOS coach Jason Demetriou told his players to forget Rugby League for five days, then report back refreshed and ready to maintain a flying start to the season.

The capital club are preparing to host Sheffield on Saturday chasing an eighth win out of eight in the league.

Demetriou hopes big hitters Dean Hawkins, the Australian halfback (calf), and Papua New Guinean centres Robert Mathias (knee) and Alex Max (chest) will be back from injury to face the Eagles.

In addition, inspirational captain Reagan Campbell-Gillard, the former NRL, New South Wales and Australia prop, should be firing on all cylinders following a calf issue.

“Having them fit adds quality, makes training that bit more intense, creates competition for places and provides options,” said Demetriou.

The full-time Broncos had a bye weekend after beating Batley 40-12 at Wimbledon, with the coach handing his players five days off.

He explained: “We’ve been going since January, the play-offs don’t start until September and the Grand Final, which we obviously want to be in, isn’t until October (Sunday 4), so it’s a long, long season.

“We reviewed the Batley game, had a lunch and spent some time together and had a good blow-out on the training ground.

“Then I sent the boys away to have five days off and told them not to think about rugby, because it’s important they refresh themselves ready for the next block of games.”

Looking back at the Batley match, the coach said: “It was a bit scrappy, and we weren’t quite where we need to be.

“We didn’t always keep the game flowing the way we like to and the game was a bit stop, start, which probably suited Batley because it enabled them to get a bit of rest from time to time.

“What was pleasing was they we fronted up defensively when we needed to.”

Hooker Sam Davis made his 100th Broncos appearance.