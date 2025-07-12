Brad Arthur’s verdict on Leeds Rhinos’ blank and serious injury blow

LEEDS RHINOS look set to be without Mikolaj Oledzki for a prolonged period after prop suffered a suspected facial fracture in their home defeat to St Helens.

Oledzki came off 13 minutes from time and coach Brad Arthur said afterwards: “They’ve taken him to hospital.

“It doesn’t look good. He might have a fracture to his face. We’ll have to wait and see.

“He thinks he got a shoulder flush on his head, but I don’t want to make rash statements before seeing it.

“There has to be some sort of hit on his head for a fracture, but how it happened I don’t know.

“It could be surgery (to heal).”

Arthur cut a disappointed figure as Leeds failed to score a point in losing to Saints for a second time in the space of three weeks.

“It was a frustrating 80 minutes,” he said.

“We allowed them to frustrate us, and with that frustration everyone was trying to come up with something special and win it on their own and we didn’t work together as a team.

“The harder we tried, the worse it got. But we didn’t try as a team, we tried as individuals.

“We didn’t deserve to win that game. They outplayed us. You can’t have the amount of opportunities that we did and not ice any of them. It’s a good lesson for us and we need to learn from it pretty quickly.

“Everyone needs to play their role but we need to do it together as a team. No one is good enough in this team to win it on their own.”