Wigan Warriors v York Knights preview and 21-man squads

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad for the visit of York Knights on Thursday night.

York boss Mark Applegarth, however, has named just 20 players for the visit to The Brick Community Stadium.

David Nofoaluma returns after being cup-tied last week, and Sam Cook comes in on loan from Newcastle Thunder. Captain Liam Harris is ruled out through injury, while King Vuniyayawa drops out.

SQUADS

Warriors: 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 5 Liam Marshall, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Sam Walters, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 26 Nathan Lowe, 28 Noah Hodkinson, 32 Dayon Sambou

Knights: 1 Toa Mata’afa, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Josh Griffin, 12 Jesse Dee, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 16 Justin Sangare, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Oli Field, 21 Kieran Buchanan, 24 Will Dagger, 26 Nikau Williams, 29 Sam Cook, 46 David Nofoaluma

Referee: Marcus Griffiths