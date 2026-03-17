Leeds Rhinos trio make loan moves to Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have bolstered their squad ahead of the Super League clash with Bradford Bulls this weekend.

Leeds Rhinos trio Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack and Presley Cassell have all linked up on a loan basis.

Winger Lumb has scored 10 tries in total from 16 appearances, whilst McCormack is a young English centre.

Cassell has himself made nine appearances for Leeds so far, scoring two tries.

All three are in contention to make their Giants debut at Odsal on Friday evening.

Director of Rugby Andy Kelly discussed the additions: “It’s good to have the Rhinos lads on board, three young and quality players, they add to the playing squad and will help us in our ultimate goal to have our players back on the field, we thank Leeds Rhinos for assisting us.

“They will help our Head Coach Luke Robinson in giving him options to pick from in a time where we have been blighted by injury, so that we are able to pick from a competitive squad to face Bradford.”