Bradford Bulls almost at crisis point at Kurt Haggerty details injury problems and potential new recruits

BRADFORD BULLS are almost at crisis point with regards to picking a full team, head coach Kurt Haggerty has admitted.

The Bulls lost Brandon Douglas (HIA) and Eribe Doro (ankle) during their Challenge Cup loss to Wigan Warriors last week.

And with a burgeoning injury list already, Bradford are doing it tough, but Jayden Nikorima will make his first appearance of the season.

“I am 50/50 with Eribe and Waqa (Blake),” Haggerty said.

“I will take them up until Thursday, at the moment it doesn’t look too good for Erie.

“He is seeing another specialist, but Jayden has been like a big kid at training today.

“We are very short, we have had a team meeting today. I like to give the team early in the week but I haven’t been in a position to do that.

“I haven’t been able to name a 17 yet. I think we’re pretty close to a crisis but every team is going through the same thing.

“Whatever happens we will deal with it, the narrative won’t change. The players will come in and work hard.

“It is what it is, every club is going through it. We’ve got a couple of injuries and a few bans.

“Being frustrated doesn’t do anyone good. I keep cool and try and put a positive spin on things.”

Could Haggerty bring in fresh blood between now and Friday?

“We are actively looking, I’m hoping to know more today and tomorrow but I understand Huddersfield’s position in bringing new bodies in.

“If I could name 21 players, I would be happy.”

Why does Haggerty think there have been so many injuries across Super League on the whole?

“I think there are so many different permutations. You’ve got a change in surface, the game has sped up, there are a few different factors.

“Let’s review it in three to four months in regards to bodies and injuries. I think we will get a true reflection towards the back end of the season.”