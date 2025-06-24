Featherstone Rovers puzzled by injury to key playmaker

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Paul Cooke is hoping to get to the bottom of a nagging shoulder issue for playmaker Calum Turner.

The coach hopes scans for the former Castleford, Newcastle Thunder and Dewsbury fullback or halfback, signed in the close-season, will identify the problem and the right treatment.

The 26-year-old, who had a loan stint at Featherstone from Castleford in 2019, made his ninth appearance of this season for Rovers in the 26-24 home win over Hunslet in round 13 of the Championship.

But he was absent for Friday’s 32-16 round-14 win against Halifax at the Millennium Stadium, with Cooke explaining: “The shoulder keeps coming out, then going back in, so we clearly need to find out what’s going on.”

Kiwi fullback Caleb Aekins made the Halifax match after having stitches in a chin gash sustained against Hunslet.

Meanwhile Cooke also fielded prop Pat Moran, signed on loan from divisional rivals Oldham.

The 27-year-old Ireland international has been with the Roughyeds since 2023 after previously playing for Warrington, Widnes, London Broncos and Newcastle Thunder as well as in the French domestic competition.

Featherstone, who currently have pack pair Robson Stevens and Jordan Williams out injured, head to York on Sunday for a repeat of the recent 1895 Cup final at Wembley, which the Knights won 5-4 on golden point.