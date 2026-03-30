Faithful fans aim to help revive Featherstone Rovers

A GROUP of Featherstone fans who are desperate to see their beloved club return to the field have set up an independent group to raise funds to support any consortium who can lead the way out of administration, with more than £30,000 already amassed.

Rovers were barred from competing in the Championship this season after entering administration in December amid mounting debts, with the sole takeover bid subsequently submitted failing to meet the Rugby Football League’s required criteria.

Parties interested in buying Featherstone have until September to put a bid together and hopefully ensure the famous old club can compete in the Championship next year after sitting out 2026.

Worried supporters have set up the True Blue group, and while they have no Rovers matches to watch, they have been busy organising events – the latest of which is at the clubhouse at the Millennium Stadium from 3.00pm on Good Friday (April 3) – to both raise funds and keep fellow fans engaged.

“There is an obvious worry that people will find something else to do and not come back when we hopefully get going again,” explained True Blue spokesperson Ian Elliott.

“I think it’s imperative that Featherstone Rovers spend no longer than a season in limbo, and we want to do what we can to help keep the club alive through this uncertain and testing time, keep supporters involved and talking to each other, and to be able to provide some support to any new owners.

“It’s really important to recognise that our group are totally independent from any potential bidders for the club. We are here to help and support anyone or group who can take our famous club out of administration.

“We have a lot of passionate fans who know the proud history of our club and how much Rovers mean to this area, and they want to ensure the club keep going.”

Elliott added: “We launched with a successful event at the (amateur club) Featherstone Lions clubhouse, then had another at the Rovers clubhouse, which remains open.

“On Good Friday we will have live music, an auction and a raffle, along with happy-hour bar prices.

“Future events include a Featherstone Rovers legends versus Featherstone Rovers supporters match and a family fun day (on Sunday, July 19), when we will split the proceeds with the family of our former player Luke Cooper, whose wife is fighting cancer.”

Meanwhile Wakefield Council say they are doing all they can to “protect the club assets” and “secure the future of Rugby League in Featherstone”.

With some fans fearing there is a danger of an asset-stripping attempt, the council’s regeneration lead Jack Hemingway said: “We know that the situation with the club and the administrators is still being worked through.

“The council are very much trying to help behind the scenes to facilitate that process and to safeguard the interests of the people of Featherstone. We absolutely want to protect the club assets.”

For further information on the True Blue group, contact Team@truebluerevival.com.