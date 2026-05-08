Women’s Super League 2026: Featherstone Rovers preview, squad and prediction

AFTER one season in a competitive Championship competition, Featherstone are back in Super League and looking to cement their place in the top flight.

Having finished second behind London Broncos in the Championship table, they then accounted for the table-toppers 20-10 in the Grand Final to secure promotion.

Much has changed since their last spell in the competition, which ended with a promotion/relegation play-off defeat to Leigh Leopards in October 2024, not least the club’s men’s team are currently out of action after entering administration in the build-up to the season. But as the women’s side fund much of their own activity through the foundation, they have been able to continue, with coach Marie Colley confident they are in a better position both physically and mentally to make a real go of it in Super League this year.

They were relegated in 2024 without winning a game, so even picking up some victories along the way will be seen as an improvement — whether that will be enough to climb above any of their rivals and avoid another play-off to retain their spot in the league is the big question. And the answer could lie in injury lists both at the Millennium Stadium and elsewhere.

ONE TO WATCH…

CHLOE BILLINGTON will once again be one of Rovers’ top attacking threats. She has shown time and time again that she is able to create something out of almost nothing, which could turn close games in their favour. Although mainly featuring at centre throughout her career, Billington has the versatility to play in the pack and not look out of place. She has played in Super League, and has spent time with the England squad, so you can’t question her experience, and that could be vital for those around her that are new to Super League.

COACH’S CORNER with England head coach Stuart Barrow

FEATHERSTONE have worked really hard on recruitment this time and have got a nice, big and healthy squad, so hopefully they’ll cope with the step up back into Super League and be challenging in the bottom half of the table.

Despite what has been happening with the men’s team this winter (entering administration and not being granted RFL membership to compete in the Championship), coach Marie Colley has really kept the group together and they’ve managed to continue doing what they wanted to do, despite the challenges along the way. But I think that has only strengthened the group and hopefully they can get through this season with no more hassles.

Squad: 1 Angel Bentley, 2 Elland Lamb, 3 Chloe Billington, 4 Lydia Fawkes, 5 Shavon Craven, 6 Charley Blackburn, 7 Liv Grace, 8 Katie Evans, 9 Alyssa Courtney, 10 Emillie Holmes, 11 Tilly Churm, 12 Brogan Churm, 13 Dani Waters, 14 Gabby Harrison, 15 Aaliyah Brewster, 16 Kacey Davies, 17 Brogan Kennedy, 18 Ash Prescott, 19 Beth Macmillan, 20 Liv Howarth, 21 Nat Carr, 22 Michaela Magonya, 23 Hope Throw, 24 Sammy Watts, 25 Holly Waddington, 26 Bella Kendrick-Naylor, 27 Emily Holmes, 28 Kas Gaunavinaka

RLW predicts: 7th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)