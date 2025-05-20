Willie Peters responds to Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ban and gives Hull KR injury latest

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has acknowledged that his side “look pretty good” ahead of their Super League clash with Warrington Wolves this weekend.

Rovers travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night in a curtain-raiser for the Challenge Cup final a fortnight later.

Hooker Bill Leyland suffered an ankle injury against Huddersfield Giants last weekend with Peters set to make a late call on the former London Broncos man.

Other than that, the Robins look healthy.

“We’ve had a couple of minor issues today. We will have to wait and see but we look pretty good overall,” Peters said.

“Bill Leyland isn’t too bad. He trained today and faltered again so we will make a call on that later in the week.”

Hull KR will, however, be without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves after the former Sydney Roosters enforcer was slapped with a Grade D head contact charge and two-match ban following the win over Huddersfield.

Peters did not want to get drawn into the ban too much but confirmed the club would not appeal.

“It is what it is. It’s unfortunate because if you fight those things he could miss the Challenge Cup final if you don’t win it,” he said.

“I’m not going to give it too much energy because the decision has been made and we’ve got to move on.”