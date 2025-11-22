World Cup draw released early as England open with Tonga in Perth

ENGLAND’S men will begin their World Cup campaign next year against Tonga in Perth.

The tournament draw has been released earlier than planned on the official World Cup 2026 website, with the full release due tomorrow (Sunday).

England go on to face France (also at HBF Park in Perth) and Papua New Guinea in the first phase of the ten-team competition.

A new format sees one group of four teams – involving Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Cook Islands – play each other for two semi-final spots.

The other six nations are divided into two pools with each facing the three sides in the opposite group, rather than teams in their own, and two progressing.

After the opener with Tonga on Saturday, October 17, England face France on Saturday, October 24 and Papua New Guinea at Wollongong’s WIN Stadium on Friday, October 30.

All three matches are double headers also involving England women, who have a treacherous route to the last four.

After opening against Wales, they will face Australia – who beat them 90-4 in Las Vegas in March – before concluding the group stage against emerging force Samoa.

The Welsh go on to play Samoa on Friday, October 23 then Australia on Sunday, November 1, both at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

Two teams progress from each of the four-team groups in the women’s tournament, a repeat of the format in 2022.

The men’s and women’s semi-finals will be played as double headers, with one at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, November 7 and the other the following day at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Like in 2017, when Australia beat England in the men’s final, the World Cup will end at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, which hosts both the men’s and women’s deciders on Sunday, November 15.

World Cup 2026 schedule

Thursday 15 October

Australia v New Zealand (M)

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Friday 16 October

Samoa v France (M)

Australia v Samoa (W)

CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Saturday 17 October

Papua New Guinea v France (W)

Papua New Guinea v Lebanon (M)

Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby

England v Wales (W)

England v Tonga (M)

HBF Park, Perth

Sunday 18 October

New Zealand v Fiji (W)

Fiji v Cook Islands (M)

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Friday 23 October

Samoa v Wales (W)

Tonga v Lebanon (M)

CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Saturday 24 October

Fiji v Papua New Guinea (W)

Papua New Guinea v Samoa (M)

Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby

England v France (M)

Australia v England (W)

HBF Park, Perth

Sunday 25 October

New Zealand v France (W)

New Zealand v Cook Islands (M)

One NZ Stadium, Christchurch

Australia v Fiji (M)

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Friday 30 October

England v Samoa (W)

England v Papua New Guinea (M)

WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Saturday 31 October

Fiji v France (W)

New Zealand v Fiji (M)

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (W)

Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Australia v Cook Islands (M)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Sunday 1 November

Australia v Wales (W)

Lebanon v France (M)

Tonga v Samoa (M)

CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Saturday 7 November

Semi-final (W)

Semi-final (M)

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Sunday 8 November

Semi-final (W)

Semi-final (M)

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Sunday 15 November

Final (W)

Final (M)

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane