World Cup draw released early as England open with Tonga in Perth

ENGLAND’S men will begin their World Cup campaign next year against Tonga in Perth.
The tournament draw has been released earlier than planned on the official World Cup 2026 website, with the full release due tomorrow (Sunday).
England go on to face France (also at HBF Park in Perth) and Papua New Guinea in the first phase of the ten-team competition.
A new format sees one group of four teams – involving Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Cook Islands – play each other for two semi-final spots.
The other six nations are divided into two pools with each facing the three sides in the opposite group, rather than teams in their own, and two progressing.
After the opener with Tonga on Saturday, October 17, England face France on Saturday, October 24 and Papua New Guinea at Wollongong’s WIN Stadium on Friday, October 30.
All three matches are double headers also involving England women, who have a treacherous route to the last four.
After opening against Wales, they will face Australia – who beat them 90-4 in Las Vegas in March – before concluding the group stage against emerging force Samoa.
The Welsh go on to play Samoa on Friday, October 23 then Australia on Sunday, November 1, both at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.
Two teams progress from each of the four-team groups in the women’s tournament, a repeat of the format in 2022.
The men’s and women’s semi-finals will be played as double headers, with one at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, November 7 and the other the following day at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
Like in 2017, when Australia beat England in the men’s final, the World Cup will end at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, which hosts both the men’s and women’s deciders on Sunday, November 15.
World Cup 2026 schedule
Thursday 15 October
Australia v New Zealand (M)
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Friday 16 October
Samoa v France (M)
Australia v Samoa (W)
CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Saturday 17 October
Papua New Guinea v France (W)
Papua New Guinea v Lebanon (M)
Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby
England v Wales (W)
England v Tonga (M)
HBF Park, Perth
Sunday 18 October
New Zealand v Fiji (W)
Fiji v Cook Islands (M)
McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Friday 23 October
Samoa v Wales (W)
Tonga v Lebanon (M)
CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Saturday 24 October
Fiji v Papua New Guinea (W)
Papua New Guinea v Samoa (M)
Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby
England v France (M)
Australia v England (W)
HBF Park, Perth
Sunday 25 October
New Zealand v France (W)
New Zealand v Cook Islands (M)
One NZ Stadium, Christchurch
Australia v Fiji (M)
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Friday 30 October
England v Samoa (W)
England v Papua New Guinea (M)
WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Saturday 31 October
Fiji v France (W)
New Zealand v Fiji (M)
New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (W)
Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
Australia v Cook Islands (M)
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
Sunday 1 November
Australia v Wales (W)
Lebanon v France (M)
Tonga v Samoa (M)
CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Saturday 7 November
Semi-final (W)
Semi-final (M)
McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Sunday 8 November
Semi-final (W)
Semi-final (M)
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Sunday 15 November
Final (W)
Final (M)
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane