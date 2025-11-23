Leeds Rhinos and England centre Harry Newman ‘signs for Perth Bears’

HARRY NEWMAN will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of next season for Perth Bears, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph in Australia say the England international centre has signed a three-year deal with the NRL newcomers.

Newman is only contracted to Leeds for one more year and it appears this will be his last at AMT Headingley.

So far he’s scored 46 tries in 129 appearances for the Rhinos, including 12 in 30 – both career-best figures – in 2025 as Leeds finished in the top four.

Although Newman made his debut aged 17, a succession of injuries blighted the early stages of his career.

When he signed his latest deal at the start of 2024, Newman admitted there had been interest from NRL clubs but said: “After everything I’ve been through with injuries, what this club have done for me and the way the club have supported me, I owe it to the fans and club (to stay).”

Since then, two strong campaigns – he played 23 times, scoring eight tries, for Leeds in 2024 – have displayed the long-heralded potential of the Huddersfield-born player.

The 25-year-old has also been capped six times by England, including in the final Ashes Test against Australia earlier this month.

He was a due for a hernia operation afterwards, having managed the issue throughout this year.

Former Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is building his Perth outfit for their NRL entry in 2027, with Penrith Panthers prop Liam Henry also said to have been signed up.

Young forwards Marly Bitungane and Luke Smith, who have signed one-year deals with London Broncos, are expected to join too.