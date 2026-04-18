York Knights coach’s verdict on ‘very tough loss’ and Cody Hunter debut

MARK APPLEGARTH was pleased to see the old York Knights reappear despite their 18-6 defeat to Leigh Leopards.

It was a fifth straight loss, but after heavy scorelines to Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR Applegarth took more positives.

“Congrats to Leigh – it was two desperate teams going at each other,” said the coach.

“It was more like us tonight, but Leigh iced their moments and we didn’t.

“At the start of the second half there were two moments we could have posted some posts. Momentum was all with us but we didn’t do it.

“Leigh’s game-management in the last 20 was excellent – a couple of kicks for repeat sets, the 40/20 kick, and some of the skill execution off the back of that, you’ve got to tip your hat to them.

“We’ve got to make sure that’s us in the next game.

“It was tough, a very tough loss. Ultimately, we’ve got to learn lessons.

“It’s a tough place. You don’t want to sound like a cop-out and you’ve got to learn ruthless lessons. The only way to learn them is to go through that process.

“We’ll dust ourselves off and get after Toulouse (on Thursday).”

Applegarth handed a York debut to Australian halfback Cody Hunter, who has impressed this year with partner club Newcastle Thunder.

“I’m really pleased for Cody,” said Applegarth. “He’s been waiting a long time for that, patiently in the wings, working hard at Newcastle and he deserved that opportunity.

“I feel there’s a lot more to come from him. He’ll be a lot better for that first hit-out.

“His kicking game, especially near the try-line, is probably one of his main strengths.”