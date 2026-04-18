Liam Finn lays out ‘unacceptable’ elements of Huddersfield Giants loss

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS interim boss Liam Finn admitted it was a “tough day” as his side were thrashed 56-22 by Leeds Rhinos.

“We started the game with an early try and that probably didn’t help us,” Finn said.

“Defensively, we were really poor through the middle. The first two tries were as soft as they come.

“We didn’t control the ball, and a team as good as Leeds showed what their levels are at the top of the competition.

“We weren’t anywhere near our game. We didn’t give up and scored some points, but that’s not a massive positive.

“Ball control was the first one, how we turned the ball over was the second. We needed desire to put our bodies in front. This is a massive bump in the road.

“There was lots of areas that weren’t acceptable from our point of view.”

Finn is unsure how serious the injury to winger Sam Halsall is.

“We’re hoping it’s his calf as opposed to his Achilles, but we won’t know for a few days,” he said.