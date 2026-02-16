York Knights owner Clint Goodchild sets out 2029 for year of silverware

YORK KNIGHTS chairman and owner Clint Goodchild has set out the year 2029 for when his club will lift silverware.

The Knights have caused quite the stir in the past week having beaten reigning Super League champions Hull KR on the opening night of the 2026 campaign.

York have been building for a number of years, with Goodchild’s takeover in January 2022 arguably providing the quickest catalyst for change.

The appointment of Mark Applegarth as head coach during the 2024 season saw an instant reverse of fortunes on the field, also with York finishing top in 2025 and securing the 1895 Cup.

But, Goodchild isn’t content with resting on his laurels, and has set a firm target of 2029 as the year that the Knights will win their first piece of silverware in Super League.

“2029. That’s always been the goal,” Goodchild said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“I know that that’s a really difficult thing to achieve – [you look at] how many clubs have won Super League, it’s not something that’s easily achieved, but neither was getting to the Super League.

“Our whole philosophy is we just work harder, and we care and we get out of bed and we do whatever it takes to go to that next level.”

Goodchild does, however, know that such a claim will undoubtedly gain attention – but he is ready for the backlash.

“It will be some social media bite that everyone will throw tomatoes at, but that’s okay. You asked the question and that’s the honest truth.

“That’s our goal, and I think if you are in the Super League, and you don’t have a goal like that, don’t expect to achieve it.”