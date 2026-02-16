Castleford Tigers set sights on Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have set their sights on Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison, League Express understands.

The 29-year-old prop is under contract with Warrington until the end of the 2026 Super League season and Castleford have made Harrison a priority.

With Leigh Leopards forward Robbie Mulhern and Hull KR prop Jack Brown also linked with moves to The Jungle, as per Love Rugby League, the Tigers are continuing their assault on rival English forwards.

Harrison joined Warrington ahead of the 2022 Super League season and has since registered 14 tries in 81 appearances.