Batley Bulldogs reassure fans over safe finances

BATLEY BULLDOGS chairman Kevin Nicholas has told the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium faithful that the club will not follow in the footsteps of Yorkshire rivals Featherstone and Halifax, both of whom have hit the financial buffers.

The former are in administration and not competing in the Championship this year after failing to gain RFL membership, while the latter have been liquidated over tax debts, with the governing body now working with interested parties in a desperate bid to resurrect professional Rugby League in the town.

Batley have long been recognised as running a tight ship, and Nicholas, who has been involved since 1997, said: “I just want to assure Batley supporters that we, as we speak, don’t owe the tax man anything whatsoever.

“Everything’s difficult, money-wise, but we are not in debt. We’ve got no Covid loan, and we don’t owe the Inland Revenue anything, so that is good news, I suppose.”

Batley had been due to host Featherstone in the opening round of the Championship in mid-January, and visited Halifax at the start of this month.

They are wondering whether another version of the Calderdale club, whom they faced at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final as recently as 2023, will be up and running for their scheduled home meeting on Sunday, June 14.

“Our problem is more if we have teams to play against, with the way things are going at the moment,” added Nicholas.

The club are planning their ‘Batley Bash’ fundraising music festival, which takes place at their ground from noon on Saturday, June 6. It features live bands, children’s rides, attractions and food.

Nicholas is also pleased by the club’s link-up with seven local community clubs, junior players from whom appeared on the pitch at half-time during the league game against Doncaster yesterday (Sunday, February 15).

“It’s important to recognise the brilliant work these clubs are putting into providing sport for youngsters,” he explained.