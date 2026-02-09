York Knights’ Paul McShane avoids ban as three Super League players charged

NO Super League players have received bans following the third round of the Challenge Cup – meaning York Knights’ Paul McShane is free to play in the season-opener against Hull KR.

The veteran hooker was sent off in the 34th minute of York’s victory at Barrow Raiders for his part in a scuffle.

But he has received no further punishment from the Match Review Panel, to the relief of York ahead of their first ever Super League game on Thursday against the competition holders.

Knights team-mate Paul Vaughan was cited for raising knees in a tackle and given one penalty point.

Meanwhile, Bradford Bulls forwards Dan Russell and Eribe Doro have each received a penalty point for late contact on passers during their win at London Broncos but are free to play in Saturday’s away tie at Hull FC.