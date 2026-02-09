Injury Corner: Five Super League clubs suffer concerns

ST HELENS, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves were counting the cost of Challenge Cup third-round victories with injuries to key men.

Saints may well have thrashed Workington Town 98-2 on Friday night, but Paul Rowley will be ruing the serious injury suffered by England prop Matty Lees.

Lees, who was appointed captain by Rowley ahead of the 2026 season, will be out for three months with a medial knee injury.

Elsewhere, Hull FC second-rower Jed Cartwright lasted just 15 seconds of his side’s thrashing of Salford after being the victim of a heavy collision.

Cartwright left the field for a HIA and never returned, ruling him out of the Black and Whites’ opening Super League fixture on Saturday against Bradford.

Meanwhile, the Bulls themselves will be without Jayden Nikorima, who picked up a calf strain in training and could be out for six weeks.

Leeds forward Mikolaj Oledzki left the field early against Widnes Vikings, suffering a rib injury. And now the England prop faces a race against time to be fit for Friday night’s game against Leigh Leopards.

James Bentley will be hoping to recover from a back spasm after Warrington Wolves’ win over Sheffield Eagles.