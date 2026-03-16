York Knights’ Sam Wood on the mend after hospital scare but bad news for Liam Harris

SAM WOOD is out of hospital and recovering well enough to be in contention for York Knights’ clash with Wigan Warriors on Thursday night, head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed.

Wood was sent to hospital during York’s Challenge Cup fourth-round win over Keighley Cougars after being poked in the eye.

However, the one-capped England man is set to feature against Super League leaders Wigan.

One man who will be out for a period of time is halfback Liam Harris, who scored two tries in the cup win.

Harris left the field towards the back end of that 56-10 victory, and scans have now shown that he has torn his hamstring.

“We’re just waiting for the results back on that, but it definitely will be a few weeks out for Liam,” Applegarth confirmed.

“I’m gutted for him on a personal level, because I know how hard he’s been working, but it’s a great opportunity for someone else to showcase their talents too.”

Applegarth was asked about how Harris had taken the news, to which he replied: “He’s going to have a bit of disappointment, but once he gets the severity of the injury back, we can then get a plan in place.

“He knows it’s a pretty prolonged period out, there’s no hiding away from that, it’s going to hurt for a day or two.

“But as soon as we get the severity of the strain there, we’ll be able to put a plan in place. He’ll be back, he’s a pretty good professional in that sense.”