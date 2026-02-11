Halifax Panthers’ membership of RFL removed

HALIFAX PANTHERS have had their membership of the RFL removed today.

The club was placed into compulsory liquidation in a High Court hearing on Monday, whilst Halifax’s home fixture with Sheffield Eagles on Sunday has also been postponed.

The parent company Halifax Rugby League Football Club Limited has been liquidated after a petition brought by HMRC over unpaid tax was granted on Monday.

In a statement, the RFL has said: “The RFL is committed to preserving professional rugby league in the town and will continue working with interested parties to fulfil this.”