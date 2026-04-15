York Knights v Leigh Leopards preview and 21-man squads

NEITHER York Knights nor Leigh Leopards have selected a full 21-man squad for their Super League clash on Friday night.

York have named 20 players, including a potential debut for winger Jon Bennison and a first ever Super League game for prop Kieran Hudson, both following injuries.

They’ve also signed back-rower Ben Littlewood from Leeds Rhinos on loan, while Cody Hunter and David Nofoaluma are back in contention after being ineligible to feature in the Challenge Cup defeat to Hull KR.

Danny Richardson continues to struggle with a quad injury while Nikau Williams, Jack Smith and Joe Law also drop out of the squad.

Leigh name just 19 men, having lost both centres in Tesi Niu (sternum) and Umyla Hanley (shoulder) following last Saturday’s Challenge Cup exit to Warrington Wolves.

Aaron Pene has also been left out of Adrian Lam’s squad amid reports the club are looking to move the prop on.

The only returnee for the Leopards is back-rower Frankie Halton after completing the return-to-play protocols following a head injury.

SQUADS

Knights: 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Josh Griffin, 12 Jesse Dee, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 16 Justin Sangaré, 17 Kieran Hudson, 20 Oli Field, 21 Kieran Buchanan, 23 Jon Bennison, 29 Sam Cook, 35 Myles Harrison, 37 Cody Hunter, 46 David Nofoaluma, 47 Ben Littlewood

Leopards: 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Adam Cook, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Joe Ofehanguae, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Owen Trout, 13 Isaac Liu, 15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 16 Matt Davis, 17 Liam Horne, 19 Innes Senior, 20 AJ Towse, 21 Gareth O’Brien, 22 Jack Hughes, 24 Ben McNamara, 25 Louis Brogan, 28 Ryan Brown

Referee: Tara Jones

STATS

Last ten meetings:

York 14, Leigh 34 (CCQF, 18/6/23)

Leigh 70, York 10 (Ch-SF, 25/9/22)

Leigh 100, York 4 (ChR24, 21/8/22)

York 4, Leigh 40 (ChR4, 20/2/22)

Leigh 34, York 0 (ChR3, 16/2/20)

Leigh 23, York 24 (ChR26, 1/9/19)

York 9, Leigh 8 (ChR5, 3/3/19)

(at Bootham Crescent)

Leigh 42, York 20 (ChR17, 23/6/13)

York 4, Leigh 52 (ChR13, 5/5/13)

(at Huntington Stadium)

York 20, Leigh 66 (ChR14, 22/7/12)

(at Huntington Stadium)

No previous Super League meetings

INNES SENIOR needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 10 for Leigh Leopards (2026)

– 45 for Castleford Tigers (2024-2025)

​- 32 for Wakefield Trinity (2020, loan, 2021, loan, 2023, loan)

​- 58 for Huddersfield Giants (2018-2019, 2022-2023)

​ – 1 for Workington Town (2019, dual-registration)

​ – 3 for Ireland (2022)