Peta Hiku signs new Hull KR deal

PETA HIKU has signed a new one-year deal with Hull KR.

The New Zealand International was brought to East Hull ahead of the 2024 Super League season and has gone on to register 76 appearances, scoring 26 tries in the process.

Hiku played an instrumental role in Rovers’ treble-winning success last year, winning the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League Grand Final as well as scoring a try in Hull KR’s World Club Challenge triumph over Brisbane Broncos.

Upon extending his stay with the Robins, Hiku said: “I’m excited. Ever since I’ve been here, Hull KR have been so welcoming, and it’s been an awesome club to be a part of. My family is happy here, and that’s what makes it an easy decision.

“I always knew I wanted to stay here. I want to go out there and play footy and enjoy it. Then come off the field and enjoy our fans and our club.”

Rovers boss Willie Peters said: “Peta Hiku has been an exceptional signing for the club and thoroughly deserves this contract extension.

“Peta is in our leadership group and has a big influence on the team, on and off the field, and he is a likeable character.

“I’m looking forward to working with Peta for the rest of the season and creating more memories as we have done over the last two and a half years.”