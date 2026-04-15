St Helens’ Paul Rowley interviewed for England head coach role

ST HELENS boss Paul Rowley has confirmed that he has been interviewed for the vacant England head coach position.

The RFL are currently in the process of recruiting a new coach after Shaun Wane stepped down in January, his six years in charge finishing with a home Ashes series whitewash.

It will be a short-term appointment initially covering only this autumn’s World Cup, and unlike for Wane it will be a part-time role.

That means Super League bosses could combine their current roles with leading England, and Leeds Rhinos chief Brad Arthur confirmed on Tuesday that he had been interviewed.

Rowley, whose Saints side are currently joint-top of Super League despite a long injury list, is among the highest-regarded English coaches.

He spent four seasons with Salford Red Devils, which included two play-off appearances, before earning the Saints job last October.

Before that, he won the Championship title three times and League One once while cutting his coaching teeth with Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack.

Rowley said of the England position: “I’ve said before I’d put my hand up for it, it’s certainly a passion and a goal I’d like to fulfil and I’m in the mix.

“I’ve sat in front of the panel. They were fantastic and really fair. I’m pleased that everything was really good, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to interview.”

On the club front, Rowley welcomes his captain Matty Lees back for Thursday’s visit to Hull FC following a knee injury sustained in February.

“Leesy being back is really good news for us as a club and good news for him as well,” said Rowley.

“It’s been a long-awaited return. It’s the start of his journey back to the peak of his powers, no doubt.

“Credit to him, he’s done everything right in rehab. He’s been really aggressive in how he’s gone about his business.”

While versatile forward Jake Wingfield is out for the rest of the season with the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury he suffered in last Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Catalans Dragons, Saints are still awaiting a timeframe on winger Lewis Murphy, who dislocated an elbow in the same match.