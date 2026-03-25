York Knights v Wakefield Trinity preview and 21-man squads

PAUL McSHANE is in line to face former club Wakefield Trinity after being cleared of any serious hand damage in York Knights’ defeat last Thursday to Wigan Warriors.

It means York coach Mark Applegarth – facing his old side for the first time in Super League after two Championship meetings (both lost) two years ago – has named the same 20-player squad as he did for that one-point loss.

There’s only one change for Wakefield as Tray Lolesio returns fresh from making his Super League debut on loan for Bradford Bulls in their victory over Huddersfield Giants last Friday.

Will Tate, who was not used in Trinity’s home win over Leigh Leopards on the same night, is the man to make way in Daryl Powell’s squad.

SQUADS

Knights: 1 Toa Mata’afa, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Josh Griffin, 12 Jesse Dee, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 16 Justin Sangaré, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Oli Field, 21 Kieran Buchanan, 24 Will Dagger, 26 Nikau Williams, 29 Sam Cook, 46 David Nofoaluma

Trinity: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Oliver Pratt, 3 Cameron Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Tyson Smoothy, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Matty Storton, 13 Jazz Tevaga, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Caius Faatili, 17 Harvey Smith, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Jayden Myers, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Tray Lolesio

Referee: Tom Grant

STATS

Wakefield’s MAX JOWITT has scored a try in each of Trinity’s last three meetings with York.

Last ten meetings:

Wakefield 22, York 13 (Ch-SF, 13/10/24)

Wakefield 20, York 4 (ChR24, 15/9/24)

York 6, Wakefield 50 (ChR4, 14/4/24)

York 4, Wakefield 40 (1895C-R2, 4/2/24)

York 13, Wakefield 10 (Divisional Premiership, 31/8/97)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Wakefield 34, York 26 (Divisional Premiership, 10/8/97)

Wakefield 44, York 23 (SD Premiership, 24/4/88)

York 17, Wakefield 8 (SD, 4/4/88)

(at Wigginton Road)

Wakefield 34, York 11 (SD, 1/4/88)

York 6, Wakefield 30 (JPST-R1 Replay, 18/11/87)

(at Wigginton Road)

No previous Super League meetings

MAX JOWITT needs 16 points to reach 1,000 for Wakefield Trinity.

– 78 tries, 336 goals (180 appearances, 2014-2026)