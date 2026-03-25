Huddersfield Giants pleased by head coach interest as timeline laid out

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ director of rugby Andy Kelly says he has been “pleasantly surprised” by the quality of applicants so far for the club’s head coach vacancy.

Luke Robinson was dismissed as coach on Sunday after six straight defeats in all competitions.

Kelly was appointed to that role in the interim, although he has revealed the coaching team is in effect being led by former Dewsbury Rams and Halifax Panthers boss Liam Finn.

Finn, who was number two to Robinson alongside coaching the club’s reserves, is working alongside fellow assistant Leroy Cudjoe while another former Giants player, current academy assistant Darren Fleary, has also stepped up to help.

Huddersfield have invited applications for a permanent replacement which will close on Saturday.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from the UK and overseas,” said Kelly.

“It took me by surprise in the first 24 hours how many expressions of interest were put in front of me.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by a lot of them because they’ve all got capabilities and they’re all ambitious coaches.”

However, he insisted the Giants will not rush into making an appointment.

“I think it’s obvious we need a head coach, but we need the right person,” added Kelly.

“If we have to wait a little bit longer, I’m sure we will. Applications are open until Saturday and then we’ll sit down and review the names.

“If the right person is not in that group, I’m also extremely confident in the short term in Liam Finn, Leroy Cudjoe and Darren Fleary, who have all stepped up to the mark and taken the on-field coaching this week.”

Kelly said it was “extremely difficult” to deliver the news of his sacking to Robinson.

“It goes without saying you’re approaching a legend of the club – he’s been here half his life as player and coach and in the last two years he’s worked tirelessly to try and bring about a change in on-field performances,” he said.

“Everybody should respect and appreciate what he’s done for the club – there’s a massive thank you to Luke Robinson.

“To sit there and inform him of the decision was extremely difficult on a personal level as well (representing) the club.”