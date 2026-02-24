York’s Mark Applegarth on selection error against Leeds, injury to key man and Hull FC

YORK KNIGHTS head coach Mark Applegarth believes the 46-14 loss to Leeds Rhinos will be a “great learning curve”.

After an incredible 19-18 win over Hull KR in Super League Round One, the Knights headed to Headingley buoyant.

However, after a close half-hour, the Rhinos stretched away from the newly-promoted side to inflict a heavy defeat on Applegarth’s men.

And now the former Wakefield Trinity boss has reflected on that defeat.

“It was a great learning curve in terms of where we want to be this season,” Applegarth said.

“I thought we were right in it at that 30-minute mark at 6-6. It was a great lesson in concentration and not letting momentum getting ahead of you.

“We left ourselves far too much to do in a quality outfit against Leeds. We need to make sure we learn from it.

“We knew we were going to get some harsh lessons and that was one in game management. They served up a good lesson for us.

“We will take heart from some areas but we will need to stiffen things up.”

Applegarth also revealed that he should left Nikau Williams out in the centre spot in the defeat against Leeds.

“I think we should have left Nikau out in that centre spot as he played against Hull KR so there’s a bit of food for thought in my team selection.

“In terms of Nikau, he is an exceptional talent and will play wherever you tell him. I love everything he is about.

Will Ata Hingano return?

“We don’t know yet, we are hoping he will be there or thereabouts.

“We don’t want to risk him too early, we will give him until the last minute because he is a key player for us.

“We don’t want to play someone who is 50 percent fit, it’s only round three.”

Ahead of meeting with Hull FC on Friday night, Applegarth won’t take the Black and Whites lightly.

“I think they are a dangerous team with a lot of talented players in there.

“They’ve got a great bunch of youngsters that are making the transition into Super League and they have now got some established Super League players who have the best years in front of them.

“They’ve got household names such as John Asiata and we know Hull will want a response.”