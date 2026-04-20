Injury Corner: Seven Super League clubs suffer concerns

HULL FC’S injury crisis continues as Sam Lisone ruptured his bicep in the 24-14 loss to St Helens, whilst Matty Laidlaw came off with a leg problem.

Saints weren’t without their own injury issue as Deon Cross failed a HIA, which will mean the centre misses Saints’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

On Friday night, Oliver Gildart was forced off with an ankle concern in Hull KR’s victory at Toulouse Olympique, while Huddersfield Giants lost Sam Halsall to a foot injury inside the opening 20 minutes against Leeds Rhinos.

Leigh Leopards were cut down further before kick-off against York Knights, with Robbie Mulhern withdrawing in the warm-up with a calf issue after Matt Davis suffered a head knock the day before. Edwin Ipape also only played half an hour after injuring his shoulder.

Bradford Bulls not only went down 52-12 against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, but they lost Esan Marsters (calf), Joe Mellor (knee) and Jack Ormondroyd (back) to add to an already burgeoning injury list.

Warrington Wolves crashed 38-22 against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening, and now James Harrison (ankle) and Toafofoa Sipley (leg) look set to miss out against Wigan Warriors this Friday due to injuries.